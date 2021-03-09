Check here, to know more about the new to do list for ‘fully vaccinated’ against Covid -19, released by CDC

On Monday, the guidelines for fully vaccinated were updated by US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). CDC says that those individuals who have been fully vaccinated should keep taking precautions in public spaces, which means maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet, avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces.

The fully vaccinated means, majority of the available Covid-19 vaccines around the world are given in two doses that are administrated a few weeks apart. The longer and stronger immune memory needs a second booster dose. Meanwhile, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which was recently given consent by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

is administered as a single dose. The new guidelines are for the two-dose vaccines, which include Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca (called Covishield in India). As per the guidelines, a person is discerned fully vaccinated about two weeks after the second dose has been administered. However, for the Johnson and Johnson vaccine which is a single-dose vaccine, a person is considered fully vaccinated after two weeks of immunisation.

As stated by the CDC, fully vaccinated people can amass indoors with people who are fully vaccinated ,without wearing a mask. Vaccinated people can also meet with unvaccinated people, without masks, unless any of them have a high risk of developing severe disease from COVID-19.

Additionally, there is no need for a fully vaccinated person to stay away from someone who presumably have Covid-19. However, if the fully vaccinated person comes close contact with someone who has COVID-19, the person should back off from others for 14 days and should be tested, even if they don’t show any symptoms.

The information regarding the effect of the vaccines against the Covid variants was still lagging. Presently, the initial data suggests that some vaccines can act against some of the variants but they never ensure it reactivity against all variants.

Furthermore, the information regarding the dose of vaccines needed to reduce the viral load from being transmitted is still unknown. This implies that a fully vaccinated person stay protected from infection whereas they are still carriers of the virus in their nose and throat and can possibly spread it to others who may not have vaccinated. So, most of the experts recommend the vaccinated people to wear masks in public spaces and maintain social distancing practices.