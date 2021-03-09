Chief Minister resigned

Senior BJP leader and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat resigned from his post. Rawat has met Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya at4 pm today and submitted his resignation.

Trivendra Singh Rawat has met with BJP national president JP Nadd and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday. It has been reported that BJP MLAs are unhappy with the Chief Minister.

BJP has earlier sent BJP vice president Raman Singh and general secretary Dushyant Singh Gautam to the state to review the suituation. Raman Singh and Dushyant Singh Gautam has submitted their report to JP Nadda.

Meanwhile, BJP legislature party meeting will be held on Wednesday at 11 am. Raman Singh and Dushyant Singh Gautam will preside over the meeting.