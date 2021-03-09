Constant uproar by opposition over fuel prices; Parliament adjourned

Both Houses of Parliament are adjourned following ruckus by the Opposition over fuel price hike.

Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned till 12 noon following constant uproar by the Opposition over the rising fuel prices in the country.

“During the remaining part of the Budget session, members will be seated in Rajya Sabha chambers and its gallery only, with some physical distancing. 142 seats have been made available in Rajya Sabha chamber and remaining members to sit in the gallery” Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh said while commencing the Rajya Sabha session.

The second part of the Budget session of Parliament began on Monday with all the COVID-19 precautionary measures. Both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha are operating under curtailed hours of timing and following the social distancing norms amid pandemic. Rajya Sabha is scheduled to function from 9 am to 2 pm while Lok Sabha is scheduled to function between 4 pm to 10 pm.