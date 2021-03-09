Covid-19 Update: Coronavirus cases increase in Saudi Arabia

The recovery rate and fatality rate has remained unchanged in Saudi Arabia. This was updated by the Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia. The ministry also said that the daily number of coronavirus cases are surging in the country.

390 new coronavirus cases were reported in Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours. The highest number of cases were reported in the capital city, Riyadh with 192, followed by the Eastern Province with 61, Makkah with 58, Qassim with 16, Madinah with 12 cases, hail 11, Asir 9, Tabuk 5, najran 5, Jazan 4. Till now 380,572 people were contracted the disease.

304 new recoveries along with 5 new deaths were also reported in Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours. Till now 371,338 people were recovered from the infection. The death toll stands at 6539. At present there are 2695 active cases under medical treatment. In this 515 are admitted in ICUs.