Crown Prince of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum issues new decision

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council has issued a new decision. The Crown Prince of Dubai has extended the freeze on government service fees in Dubai till 2023. The three-year freeze announced in March 2018Sheikh Hamdan also made it clear that no new fees will be imposed. The move is in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The Crown Prince said that this decision will strengthen the Emirate’s competitiveness, attract entrepreneurs and investors. This will also helps raise the resilience of Dubai’s businesses and eases any financial challenges they may have due to the prevailing situation.