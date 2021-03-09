‘Embodiment of communalism’; CM Pinarayi counters Union home minister Amit shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan are on a raging word fight. A day after Shah threw questions at him, CM Vijayan has come up with a scathing counterattack. He lashed out at Shah calling him the “embodiment of communalism”, who is “ready to do anything to nurture communalism”.

Shah had alleged that a witness in the gold smuggling scandal died under mysterious circumstances. Referring to his remarks, Vijayan said that the state government is ready to investigate if it gets the details. “But I want to tell you, I was not lodged in jail for abduction. Who has faced (cases under) grave crimes of murder, abduction etc…. You have faced such cases. They were not false cases, as the ones you are trying to (foist on the state) now. Don’t try to create smokescreen about the death of a witness’’ he said while kicking off campaign ahead of polls in Dharmadam constituency.

“Don’t you remember the fake encounter killing? Who was chargedsheeted on charges of conspiracy behind those killings? The person named in the chargesheet was Amit Shah. Don’t you remember…. Such a person has come to Kerala to teach us about the sense of justice” he said recalling the encounter killing of Sohrabuddin Shaikh.

He also said that a key conspirator in the gold smuggling case was a Sangh Parivar man. He alleged that the Thiruvananthapuram airport, which is under the Centre, became a hub of smuggling after the BJP-led government came to power at the Centre. “What happened to the smuggled gold and who bought it..you don’t want to prove it…because the smuggled gold has reached people dear to you,” Vijayan alleged.