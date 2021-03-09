Forex Market: Indian rupee gain against US dollar, UAE Dirham

The domestic currency, the Indian rupee had gained against US dollar. As per market experts, the positive trend in the Indian share market and weakening of US dollar in the overseas market has supported the upward rally of the Indian rupee.

At the interbank forex market, the Indian rupee opened at 73.16 against the US dollar During trading the Indian rupee oscillated between intra-day high of 72.91 and a low of 73.25.It finally ended at 72.93 against the US dollar, registering a rise of 32 paise over its previous closing. On Monday, the rupee had settled at 73.25 against the US dollar . The rupee was trading at 19.92 against the UAE dirham.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.37 per cent to 91.96. Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,494.49 crore.