Google has removed 37 apps from the Play Store. Known as the ‘Copy Cat App’, these apps are counterfeit of the original ones.

When searching for a specific app in the Play Store, half of the customers will download these fake apps that are similar in name and form. Then you will see the advertisements in it. This is the goal of fake apps. Customers need to remove these apps from their phones as the app has been removed from the Google Play Store.