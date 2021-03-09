Harris to make her UN debut as US VP; meeting on gender equality and empowerment

Kamala Harris to make her United Nations debut as US vice president next week. She will make her debut on annual address on a meeting that will focus promotion of gender equality and women empowerment.

Harris is expected to speak at the virtual 65th Commission on the Status of Women on March 16. Washington would also join a UN “Group of Friends for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and Girls. ”

“We all believe and understand that when women do better, countries do better. It is time we translate our noble commitments into concrete action” US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said.

In contrast to the present administration, former US President Donald Trump’s administration led a push at the United Nations against the promotion of women’s sexual and reproductive rights and health. It opposed such language in UN resolutions. Trump administration even accused the UN of using the coronavirus pandemic as an opportunity to promote access to abortion through its humanitarian response.