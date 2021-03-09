Himachal Pradesh to legalise cultivation of hemp; Here’s why

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has announced legalising cannabis for non-recreational purposes in the state in his Budget speech. He said that it could generate new employment opportunities and boost the hill state.

“Commercial hemp cultivation is permitted and regulated in many countries and in some states in India. This creates investment and employment opportunities. The state government proposes to frame a policy to permit commercial hemp cultivation with the proper regulatory framework,” CM said while presenting the state budget.

Legislators in Himachal Pradesh have called the state government to legalise the cultivation of hemp to bolster the state’s economy. The high-grade strains of cannabis such as Malana Cream, AK-47, Himalayan Queen, Skunk Balls and Black Widow are sold illegally not just within India but smuggled via Russia and the Netherlands around the globe.

The need for the legalisation of cannabis has been growing louder in India, particularly in view of the increasing number of health and medicinal properties. It is being reported that hemp can also be used as a building material. CM Thakur has stated previously that the cannabis seeds can be used in the production of paint, biofuel and ink.

Himachal Pradesh relies on its tourism sector to generate state revenues. But with the intra and inter-state restrictions amid the outbreak, the state’s coffers have been struck hard. This is the reason why the state has broached the idea of legalising cannabis cultivation.