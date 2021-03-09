Human Resources Authority announces new guidelines for employees in UAE

New guidelines has been issued in UAE for government employees. Human Resources Authority in Abu Dhabi has announced new guidelines for all employees working in government offices.

As per the revised guidelines, all fully vaccinated employees of government entities must take a PCR test every month to enter their workplaces. Non-vaccinated employees need to take the test every week. Those employees who have received the second dose but are yet to complete 28 days and those who have a medical certificate exempting them from receiving the jab must take a test every seven days. The employees will bear the cost for the tests, whether weekly or monthly.

At present, a a fully vaccinated employee – a person who has taken both the doses and completed 28 days – was exempted from routine PCR tests. The test was made mandatory since January 18.