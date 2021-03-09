India and Bangladesh now united through alliance; The Prime Minister as a model….

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the Maitri Sethu Bridge connecting India and Bangladesh. The bridge spans 1.9 km across the Feni River in Tripura. Sheikh Hasina said that political boundaries should not become a barrier to trade between the two countries. The Feni River flows through Tripura and Bangladesh on the Indian border.

Speaking at the inauguration, Modi said that this would enable a very close link between the northeastern states of India and Bangladesh. The bridge was named Maitri Sethu in recognition of the growing friendship and bilateral ties between India and Bangladesh..