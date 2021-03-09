Man-eater tiger kills eight-year-old boy in Karnataka; third attack in 16 days

Human-wildlife conflict again in Karnataka. An eight-year-old boy was mauled to death by a tiger, declared ‘man-eater’, in Kodagu district of Karnataka. The boy is the third person to fall prey to a tiger attack in Kodagu in last 16 days.

The boy walking with his grandfather in an estate in the district’s Belluru village was attacked by the ‘man-eater’ tiger from behind. When grandfather tried to rescue him, the blood-thirsty beast attacked him as well. The state principal chief conservator of forests issued directed officials to trap or shoot dead the big cat. Sharpshooters fired three shots at the feline and injured it.

“The wounded tiger fled. However, forest staff have surrounded the area where it is roaming. We will definitely capture the wounded tiger” an official said. The forest department gave Rs 7.5 lakh as compensation to the minor boy’s family.