Police arrests Nepalese man with 14 kilograms of charas worth 2.8 crore

The Mumbai police has arrested a Nepali citizen and recovered 14 kilograms of charas worth 2.8 crore rupees. The accused is identified as Prabej Mahamjam Ansari, a resident of Bara in Nepal.

The Anti-Narcotic Cell of Mumbai police arrested him after getting a specific input. The police laid a trap at the Western Express Highway near Sanjay Gandhi National park and arrested the accused.

The police claimed that Ansari is a member of a gang involved in smuggling high-quality charas from Nepal to Mumbai. The police has registered a case under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act .The accused has been sent to police custody till March 14.