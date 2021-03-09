Railway Police rescue abandoned woman on International Women’s Day

Kottayam Railway police came to the help of a 60-year-old woman abandoned by her relatives. Satyavati, a native of Kadakkavur was found wandering on the railway platform in Kottayam around 3 pm on Monday.

On information, Senior Civil Police Officer Shalini, Station GD Officer Anija, CPO’s Savitha and Sijo, came to her rescue and took her to the station. Satyavati was saying contradictory things on questioning. Her name and address were obtained when the police searched her bag. She also had a ticket from Thiruvananthapuram to Kottayam. The police believe that Satyavati, who was mentally disturbed, was given a ticket and then abandoned at the railway station.

When contacted, Thiruvananthapuram Railway Police informed that she was found wandering on the platform with a ticket to Kottayam and so they helped her board the coach for disabled people in Kerala Express.

Railway Police SI Arun Narayanan said that there have been such incidents in the past also, were relatives who were not ready to take care of mentally ill elderly people took tickets for them and leaving them at the railway station.

Snehakoodu, a Shelter in Kottayam agreed to accommodate Satyavati temporarily.