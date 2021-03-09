‘Really stands out’; Gita Gopinath on India’s fight against pandemic

No doubt that India has been fighting and helping other countries to battle the pandemic. Chief Economist of the IMF Gita Gopinath said that the country“really stands out” in terms of its vaccine policy.

Gopinath made the comments during the Inaugural Dr. Hansa Mehta Lecture organised on occasion of International Women’s Day. “I also want to mention that India really stands out in terms of its vaccine policy. If you look at where exactly is one manufacturing hub for vaccines in the world – that will be India” she said.

She appreciated the Serum Institute of India saying it produces the most number of vaccines in the world in a regular year and has been manufacturing the COVID-19 vaccine doses that are delivered to COVAX and then distributed to countries around the world. “India has been at the forefront in fighting this pandemic” she said. She also noted that India has been providing vaccines through grants to several of its neighbour countries, including Bangladesh, Nepal and Myanmar, and through commercial arrangements as well.

She pointed out that India makes up about 7 per cent of world GDP based on purchasing power parity terms.“So when you’re that large, what happens in India has implications for many other countries in the world, especially countries in the region” she said.