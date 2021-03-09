Sanju Samson replaces E Sreedharan as election commission icon

The Chief Electoral Officer has directed the district returning officers to remove E Sreedharan’s image from Election Commission posters.

‘Metroman’ E Sreedharan and Singer K S Chithra were the icons of the Election Commission in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The Chief Electoral Officer had decided to keep Chithra and Sreedharan in the same position in the Assembly elections as well and so posters were released with both Sreedharan and Chithra’s pictures. Election Commission decided to remove Sreedharan’s image from the poster as he joined politics recently. Cricketer Sanju Samson will replace Sreedharan in the posters.

K S Chithra will continue to be the icon in the coming Assembly elections along with Samson.