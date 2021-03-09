Saudi Arabia announces incentives for Haj and Umrah sectors

Saudi Arabian government has announced new incentives for haj and Umrah sectors. The Saudi Arabian government has announced a number of incentives for private sector establishments and individuals working in the Haj and Umrah sectors. These establishments are exempted from the fee for working expatriates for a period of six months.

Accommodation facilities in the cities of Makkah and Madinah are exempted from the annual fees for licenses for municipal commercial activities for a period of one year. The Ministry of Tourism will not charge accommodation facilities in the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah of renewal fees for a period of one year.

Collection of residency renewal fees for expatriates working in these sector is also postponed for a period of six months, provided that the amounts are paid in instalments over a year. The validity of licenses for buses operating in facilities that transport pilgrims can be extended without charge for a period of one year.