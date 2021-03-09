To make him more empathetic and humane, every Superman will have a Wonderwoman behind him. Same is the case with the handsome Hollywood star Henry Cavill who plays superman on screen.

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, the actor shared a heartwarming post. It was a photo with his mother and the caption read, “Today is International Women’s Day and I’m dedicating this post to the most magnificent woman I know. My mum. An extraordinary, powerful, tough, intelligent, resilient, kind, thoughtful and caring person. That little boy on her lap learned an awful lot about what it is to be a good man from her. #InternationalWomensDay”

Henry Cavill was last seen in Netflix’s movie Enola Holmes. He will be reprising his role in the streaming giant’s hit show The Witcher Season 2. The Superman actor will also be seen donning the iconic blue suit and red cape for Zack Snyder’s version of Justice League. Snyder had to drop the project due to a family tragedy. The film was then overtaken by Joss Wheedon. However the movie failed to impress critics and the general audience.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League features Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ray Fisher, Jason Momoa among others. It will premiere on March 18 on HBO Max.