Surat horror; Father of minor rape victim arrested for beating the accused to death

The father of a minor, a rape survivor was arrested for beating the accused to death, police told. The 15-year-old girl was raped by a 28 -year old tribal man in Surat.

As the police said, on February 27, the accused was beaten up by three persons and then admitted to a nearby hospital reporting multiple injuries. Later, yesterday the accused surrendered to death in the hospital. The 28 -year-old man has allegedly raped the girl around two months ago and made a second attempt on February 27 which has provoked the father and has beaten the accused along with the other three.

“We have registered a complaint of murder. We have identified one of the accused as the father of the girl and arrested him. Efforts are on to arrest the others” Surat district superintendent of police Usha Rada said.

After the incident, the accused reported to the nearby police station and filed a complaint against the three youths. Police registered a complaint and started the investigation. Later, the accused was admitted to the hospital with internal injuries.

Meantime, the girl’s father has filed a complaint against the accused stating that the accused raped his daughter two months ago when she was alone at home and menaced her not to reveal the incident to anyone.

Considering the statements of the girl’s father, the police had registered an offence against the 28-year-old under Indian Penal Code sections 376(2)(n) and 506(2), as well as the POCSO Act and Prohibition Act. Police also conducted a medical examination of both the rape survivor and the accused.