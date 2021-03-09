‘Thane locked’ amid covid spike; commercial units to be shut till March 31

Maharashtra’s Thane district comes under lockdown amid the rise in coronavirus cases. The lockdown in 16 hotspot areas will be there in effect till March 31. The lockdown was announced by the Thane Municipal Corporation.

People can engage in activities outside the hotspots. The order was issued by Thane Municipal Commissioner Vipin Sharma. He said that the decision to impose lockdown in Thane was taken in the wake of a rise in COVID-19 cases in these areas in the past few days. He further said that all the restrictions that were in place during the nationwide lockdown would be in force during this time as well.

The newly declared hotspot areas are Vitawa, Aainagar, Suryanagar, Kharegaon area, Chendani Koliwada, Wagle, Srinagar area, Lodha Amara, Hiranandani Estate, Hiranandani Meadows Housing Complex, Lokmanya, Dostanagar

Shivaji Nagar, Chorus Tower, Kolabad, Rustomji Vrindavan.