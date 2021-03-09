The pilot and cabin crew do not have to fly for 48 hours after taking the Covid vaccine….

New Delhi: The pilot and cabin crew will not be on duty for 48 hours after the Covid vaccination, the DGCA Aviation Regulator has said. The DGCA said that if they do not have any significant health problems for 48 hours, they can continue working.

After taking the Covid vaccine, they are monitored at the vaccine center for 30 minutes. This is to monitor if they have any problems after receiving the vaccine. They will then be disqualified from flying for 48 hours.

If the pilot shows any kind of health problems after receiving the vaccine, they will be examined by the responsible doctors. The DGCA further stated that they will be re-employed only after other health problems have changed.