Trivendra Singh Rawat, the Uttarakhand CM resigns, acknowledging BJP for providing the position

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawatv submitted his resignation on Tuesday to Governor Baby Rani Maurya after many speculations. This happened just days before his government’s fourth anniversary on 17 March. The ex-CM has met Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Delhi yesterday.

The BJP leaders will meet tomorrow discuss the next CM of Uttarkhand. However, the reports hint at state minister Dhan Singh Rawat as a favored candidate for the post. The resignation came after ending days of speculation over brewing political turmoil in Uttarakhand, that a group of state leaders was distressed with Rawat’s leadership and assumed that the party’s electoral future under him may not be very bright.

Read more: Trivendra Singh Rawat, the Uttarakhand CM resigns, acknowledging BJP for providing 4-year tenure

The BJP has extended the chief minister post after it triumphed in 2017, winning 57 of 70 seats in the state assembly. He was about to complete his four years in office on March 17.

“The party gave me a golden opportunity to serve this State for four years. I had never thought that I would get such an opportunity. The party has now decided that the opportunity to serve as CM should be given to someone else now, ” Rawat told after submitting the resignation in Dehradun.