‘Was called a boy, a flat screen’ Ananya Panday on being slim shamed

With her dedication and hard work, Ananya Panday has become one among the leading actresses of Indian Cinema industry. She made her big screen debut with Student of The Year 2 and a couple of films. Her upcoming movie Liger with the actor Vijay Deverakonda is set to hit the theatres on September 9. Liger is going to be her first time work with a South Indian actor and crew.

Ananya has opened up her experiences on being being slim shamed by people. She shared her feelings on how such comments made her feel uncomfortable. “People used say I look like a boy, flat screen. At that time it did hurt because those are the years where you are forming your self confidence. You are learning to love yourself and someone else is pulling you down then you really start doubting yourself. Now, I am reaching a point where I am focusing on accepting myself. If that is sorted and that is my foundation then nothing can hurt me since I am at peace with myself and I love myself. I am not saying it has happened. It is an ongoing process but I feel this realisation is more important than what anyone else says” she said.

One can say that all the criticisms and hate transformed her into a strong lady. Ananya is now busy with her shooting for Shakun Batra’s untitled next with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The actress was seen last in the film Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter.