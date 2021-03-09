When is Money Heist season 5 coming…. Read more!!!

Fans are waiting for the fifth season of Money Heist, one of the most popular web series in the world. It was initially rumored to be released in February. However, there are reports that the release will be delayed as the post – production work has not been completed yet. Money Heist ends with a fifth season in ten episodes.

Season 3 and 4 depict the professor and his team robbing the Bank of Spain to find Rio, who was captured by intelligence. The 4th season ended with the detective Alicia Sierra finding Professor’s hideout and pointing a gun at him.

Money Heist started broadcasting in 2017. The Spanish series was first released on the Spanish television network Antenna 3 as ‘La Casa de Papal’. Released in 5 episodes, the series was a huge failure in Spain. So the activists did not think it was a sequel. But Netflix took over the series and dubbed it into English and released it as Money Heist. Soon Money Heist became a wave all over the world.

By the fourth season in 2020, Money Heist had topped the list of the most watched series in the world. The Spanish series La Casa de Papal is also the first non – English language series to make the list. That’s why the series has been produced on a big budget since the third season with a new story at the request of Netflix.