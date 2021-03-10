1 in 3 women face physical, sexual violence says WHO

The numbers are upsetting and shocking.The Uniyed nations health agency and its associated partners have found in a new study that nearly one in three women globally have experienced physical or sexual assault atleast once in their lifetimes.

The report released on Tuesday by the World Health Organization,the organization says is the largest-ever study conducted on the prevalence of violence against women.It has also been found such violence starts early. It is made upon data from 161 countries and areas on women and girls age 15 and collected between years of 2000 and 2018. So it does not concern the impact of the pandemic.It shockingly reports that a quarter of young women who are in a relationship were found to have experienced violence by an intimate partner by the time they reach their mid-20s.

Since the figures track only the period from 2010 to 2018 and doesn’t cover the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic the study in only a tip of the iceberg. Studies are pointing to an increase in domestic violence against women as governments in many places ordered strict lockdowns and other curbs that had led many people to remain indoors at home.

“Violence against women is endemic in every country and culture, causing harm to millions of women and their families, and has been exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. He also encouraged governments, individuals, and stakeholders to help address the problem.“Globally, when we look at the combined effect of intimate partner violence and non-partner sexual violence, we have … one in three women who have experienced at least one of these forms of violence,” says Dr Claudia Garcia-Moreno of WHO’s sexual and reproductive health and research unit.

The shocking report also demands for necessary steps such as reforming laws that discriminate against women’s education, granting the employment and legal rights and also on making women’s health care more accessible including post-rape care.