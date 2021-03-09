President Bidens’ dogs sent back home after biting a security team member

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden’s favourite German shepherds were Major and Champ were removed from the White house to the Biden family home in Delaware last week.One of the dogs, Major has manifested violent behavior at the White House.

Major had a “biting incident” with a member of the President’s security team at the White House outlet. Major is a 3-year-old dog and was adopted by the Bidens in November 2018 from a Delaware animal shelter.The victim’s condition was kept under wraps .Reports reveal that this is not the first time,the German shepherd is charging at the staff and security members being employed in the White house.The Bidens’ older German Shepherd, Champ, is 13. He was also moved along with Champ to the Biden family’s Delaware home.

Read More – Exclusive-After Mohanlal,Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran to debut in small screen??

“I’ve been getting obsessed with getting our dogs settled because we have an old dog and we have a very young dog,They have to take the elevator, they’re not used to that, and they have to go out on the South Lawn with lots of people watching them. So that’s what I’ve been obsessed with, getting everybody settled and calm.” Jill Biden had earlier told on a television show last month when the dogs were brought into the White House.