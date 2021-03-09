Exclusive-After Mohanlal,Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran to debut in small screen??

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran might be debuting in a television show later this year.After superstar Mohanlal’s stupendous success hosting a popular reality show in televison,it seems like actor Prithiviraj’s turn to host a TV-based show.The actor who is currently busy playing a plethora of roles in the malayalam film industry is expected to don the role of a host in a path-breaking show.

Actor-turned MLA Mukesh M was the first to do a televison show.He reprised the role famously played by Mr Amitabh Bacchan in a regional version of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati.’Later,actor Suresh Gopi did the same and the show was an immense hit in the ratings chart for a considerable period of time.Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal was the latest in the list of actors joining the television.The actor is reported to have been paid a fortune for playing the titular role in the malayalam version of Indian reality television game show produced by Endemol Shine India through Viacom 18 and Star India.

Prithviraj Sukumaran is reported to be in talks with the management of Surya TV regarding the offer.The actor is riding high on the success of movies like Driving License and Ayyappanum Koshiyum.His awaited releases are ‘Aaadujeevitam’ ,’Cold case’ and ‘Kuruthi’.Fans are excited to see their favourite star in his new avatar.