American journalist Daniel Pearl’s murder case throws light on Pakistan’s flawed justice system

Last month, in yet another manifestation of Pakistan’s corrupt Judicial system and a faulty legal framework,Supreme Court freed Omar Saeed Sheikh, the man responsible for American Journalist Daniel Pearl’s death from prison and sent him to a halfway house- an institute for people with criminal backgrounds or drug abuse tendencies to learn the necessary skills to re-integrate into society The judges allegedly had connections to the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Two of the three Pakistani Supreme Court jurists who freed Sheikh in January said the murder conviction was inaccurate and that he had already been in prison for considerable period for kidnapping.One among them is even a military judge.

Daniel Pearl was an American journalist working for The Wall Street Journal. He was kidnapped and later beheaded by terrorists in a gruesome murder in Pakistan.Pearl was working as the South Asia Bureau Chief of The Wall Street Journal, based in Mumbai, India. He was kidnapped when he went to Pakistan as part of an investigation into the alleged links between British citizen Richard Reid (known as the “shoe bomber”) and al-Qaeda. Pearl was killed by his captors.On May 16, parts of his head and body were found cut into ten pieces, and buried, along with an identifying jacket, in a shallow grave at Gadap.

The real killer is supected to be the notorious Al Qaeda terrorist Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, who was reigning supreme in Pakistan then .He was never brought to law and proceeding being repeatedly delayed, most recently because of coronavirus pandemic.