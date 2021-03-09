Numero uno Novak ; Surpasses all-time great Roger Federer in a remarkable feat

In what is being seen as a remarkable achievement, Serbian tennis-star Novak Djokovic surpassed the all-time great Roger Federer with a landmark of 311 weeks as world number one. The Serb seems to have his eyes set on another immediate target- a record-equalling 20 Grand Slam wins set by Federer.

The 33-year-old Djokovic has claimed 18 major titles and looks in fine course for more.He is the youngest of ‘The Big Three’,a common tennis term for Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic-the three giants in the contemporary game.”Now that I’ve become the historic No.1, I’m relieved,” exclaimed Djokovic after completing a record-breaking ninth Australian Open win last month which extended his stay at the summit.

Djokovic ealier became the world number one at a young age of 24 on July 4, 2011, the day after winning Wimbledon for the first time, beating Nadal in the final.Currently Nadal is at number two trailing behind Novak with a considerable gap in ranking points.

Head-to-Head

Djokovic–Federer

The tennis rivalry between Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer consists of 50 matches between 2006 and 2020, and Djokovic leads head-to-head 27–23. Djokovic leads 13–6 in all finals and 11–6 in Grand Slam matches. The 17 Grand Slam matches are the most ever played between two players at tennis’s major tournaments.

Djokovic–Nadal rivalry

The two have faced each other 56 times with Djokovic leading 29–27. Djokovic leads 15–12 in finals. Out of these matches, 16 have been in Grand Slams with Nadal leading 10–6.

Novak Djokovic’s rise from a war-torn country with little or no tennis amenities to be one of the greatest tennis players of all-time resembles a fairy tale.Djokovic who is still in the prime of his career ,if form permits,can claim more Grand slam titles.”Obviously I have in my mind to win more Grand Slam titles and to break records.Until I retire from the tour, I will be devoting most of my attention and energy to winning the other major titles,” said Djokovic.