Why did Maradona die? Expert panel’s debate begins!

BUENOS AIRES – A panel of 20 experts commenced a debate on Monday into the cause of Argentine football legend Diego Armando Maradona’s untimely death to find out if there was any negligence on the part of health care professionals. Diego Maradona, who was 60 had died suddenly of a heart attack on November 25 unexpectedly just few weeks after undergoing brain surgery on a blood clot.

Investigators are probing the various health treatments he received before his death to ascertain whether or not to charge a case of wrongful death,the conviction forthe same which would result in a prison sentence of up to 15 years.The panel of experts comprise of 10 official specialists and 10 more selected by the vested parties, will submitt its findings in two or three weeks.It was summoned by Argentina’s public prosecutor.Maradona’s neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque, psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov and psychologist Carlos Diaz are also under investigation. His two nurses, a nursing coordinator and a medical coordinator are also being questioned.Two of the football great’s daughters ,Gianinna and Jana -have put the blame on Luque of responsibility in Maradona’s health in decline.

Maradona underwent surgery on November 3, just four days after he celebrated his 60th birthday at the club he coached, Gimnasia y Esgrima.He was in terrible condition that day being helped often by the people who accompanied him.He had difficulty in walking and speaking.Maradona had battled cocaine and alcohol addictions throughout his life.He often came out of his addictions only to walk into it sooner.”The last time Gianinna visited Maradona she noticed he was very swollen. In the weeks before his death he displayed physical and cognitive deterioration,” said Rodolfo Baque, a lawyer for one of the two nurses being investigated.

Diego Maradona is considered to be one of the greatest soccer players of all-time with fanfare around the globe.Being considered a football God in many parts of the world,Maradona’s death came as a shock as millions around the world grieved.