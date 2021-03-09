Fire in Kolkata – Nine dead

Kolkata: Nine people were killed in a fire accident that happened in an office building in central Kolkata’s Strand Road on Monday evening.Among the causalties are four firemen, a police officer, a Railways officer and a security person, officials said. Five of the nine bodies were found in a life on the 12th floor. The victims were asphyxiated and charred to death inside the elevator.

PM Narendra Modi expressed grief over the incident and wished for fast recovery of the injured.”Saddened by the loss of lives due to the fire tragedy in Kolkata. In this hour of sadness, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest,” the Prime Minister tweeted.Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has also expressed grief over the incident.

“Sincere condolences to the families of the 9 brave deceased including the 4 firefighters, 2 Railways personnel and an Assistant Sub Inspector of Police (ASI) who have been fighting the fire at the Eastern Railways Strand road office in Kolkata.Railway officials including the GM are at the site and are working in coordination with the State Govt for rescue and relief efforts. We are committed to doing everything possible to ensure safety of all concerned,”said Mr Goyal in his Twitter.

The fire broke out at 6.30 pm in the evening and the fire minister, the urban affairs minister and police officers hurried to the site. Almost 25 fire engines were deployed to extinguish the blaze that initially began on the 13th floor.The fire started on the 13th floor of the New Koilaghat Building.This is an old office building shared by the Eastern Railway and the South Eastern Railway.It is located near to the Hooghly River on Strand road.A power black out has happened in the area.Meanwhile,CM Mamta Banerjee has announced Rs 10 lakh to the families of those killed in the accident.