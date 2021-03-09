Unrest in Myanmar as protests intensify.Media kept away

Protests in Myanmar’s biggest city intensified as protesters thronged the city in support for an approximate 200 students trapped by security forces in a confined space of one neighborhood.The students and other citizens earlier took part in one of the many daily protests across the country against the military’s capture of power last month in an undemocratic coup that ousted the democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

The military government also put major restrictions on media coverage of the ongoing protests. The military also made sure that the licenses of five local media outlets,namely Mizzima, DVB, 7Day News,Khit Thit Media, Myanmar Now were cancelled.“These media companies are no longer allowed to broadcast or write or give information by using any kind of media platform or using any media technology,” it said on state broadcaster MRTV.

All five media outlets were streaming live coverage of the protests, even with live steaming video online. The offices of Myanmar Now were raided by the authorities Monday before the measure was declared. The government has kept hundreds of journalists in captivity since the coup including a Myanmar Now reporter and Thein Zaw of The Associated Press. Bothwere charged under a public order law that carried a penalty of up to three years in prison.The street protests erupted after police closed areas of Yangon’s Sanchaung neighborhood and were also scouting door-to-door for those who escaped attacks by security forces to seek refuge in the homes of aiding strangers.The 2021 Myanmar coup d’état began on the early hours of 1 February 2021 as democratically elected members of Myanmar’s ruling party, the National League for Democracy, were unseated by the Tatmadaw—Myanmar’s military—which vested power in a stratocracy.