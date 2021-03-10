Kevin Pietersen trashed India despite Irfan Pathan’s heroics, England beats India on Road Safety World Series 2020-21.

England Legends trumped India Legends in the Road Safety World Series2020-21 on Tuesday at Raipur. England won Match 9 by 6 runs after playing a super inning from captain Kevin Pietersen in Road Safety World Series. Both of the teams secured 12 points from 4 matches, currently are at the top of the points table. England has 2 wins from 2 matches, have bounced up to the third spot with 8 points.

Irfan Pathan’s heroic 62 not out went in vain as India missed to chase down the target of 189 and also lost their first match of the competition. Irfan battled at one end even as India kept losing wickets at regular intervals during the hunt and finally lost the partners with the hosts reaching 182 for 7 in 20 overs.

India won the toss and chose to field first, expecting to repeat the Sachin-Sehwag warfare against Bangladesh. Kevin Pietersen cracked 75 at the top of the order but the game changed after India got his wicket in the last quarter of the innings. England with 188/7 in 20 overs.

“It was incredible hitting towards the end, but we lost far too many wickets in the first six and that was critical. Even last March when we played SL Irfan played a crucial knock – quite a joy to watch. “KP, the way he batted, didn’t feel like he had stopped playing. He set the tone for them and continued batting till the 13th over. Incredible. You can plan in this format, but then leave it to the bowler, and such is the case with the batsman too, and however much you plan, sometimes things don’t work,” Tendulkar said after the match.