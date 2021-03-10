‘Big setback to TMC’: West Bengal minister and MLA join BJP

The ruling Trinamool Congress has received a major setback as two prominent leaders of the party had joined BJP with their followers. West Bengal minister Bachchu Hansda and TMC MLA Gouri Sankar Dutta had joined BJP just ahead of the Assembly elections. Both the leaders joined BJP in the presence of BJP state president Dilip Ghosh.

Bachchu Hansda and Gouri Sankar Dutta had resigned from Trinamool Congress as the party did not gave them tickets to contest in the assembly elections. Hansda is the Minister of State for North Bengal Development. He is a two-time MLA from the Tapan seat in the Dakshin Dinajpur district. Dutta is the MLA from Tehatta in Nadia.

Bengali actor Bonny Sengupta and TMC MP Pratima Mandal’s younger sister Jayanti joined BJP.