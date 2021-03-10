Bombay HC calls plea seeking priority vaccination for judiciary… Read more!!!

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has rejected a petition seeking preferential treatment of Covid 19 vaccine, including judges and lawyers. The court said it was selfish to try to get the vaccine by claiming priority.

The PIL was filed by a group of lawyers based in Mumbai. The petition sought that those working in the legal system, including judges, lawyers and staff, be treated as Covid Front activists and that they be vaccinated on a priority basis. The petition alleges that the High Court functioned during the Covid epidemic and that all lawyers, judges and other staff acted without regard to Covid.

However, the court noted that several other frontline activists were employed during this period. The court also noted that cleaners and employees of several private organizations were involved in the Covid defense.

The court asked why the public interest litigation was not filed on behalf of the employees of the private sector. Were they not frontline fighters? The judiciary cannot be selfish. Do you remember the captain in the movie Titanic, who did not try to look after himself until everyone escaped, the court said.