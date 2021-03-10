Covid-19 Update: 307 new recoveries reported in Qatar

The ministry of Public Health in Qatar has updated the coronavirus situation in the country. 473 new coronavirus cases and 307 new recoveries were reported in Qatar in the last 24 hours. no new deaths were reported. The newly diagnosed cases include 436 contacts of active cases and 37 travel related.

Till now 168,361 people were infected in Qatar. This include 156,919 recoveries and 264 deaths. At present there are 11,178 active cases in Qatar.

The ministry has conducted 10,515 additional Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. In this 6311 people were tested for the first time. Till now 1,597,367 Covid-19 tests were carried out in the country.

There are 106 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients in the hospital to 730. 9 were admitted to intensive care in the last 24 hours, and so 114 people continue to receive medical attention in ICU.