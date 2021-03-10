Covid-19 Update: 386 new coronavirus cases reported in Saudi Arabia

The Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia has updated the coronavirus situation in the country. 386 new coronavirus cases were reported in Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours. Of the new cases, 177 were recorded in Riyadh, 81 in the Eastern Province, 43 in Makkah, 16 in Hail, 13 in Madinah, 10 in Asir, 8 in the Northern Borders region, 8 in Jazan and 4 in Najran.

245 new recoveries along with 6 new deaths were also reported in the country in the last 24 hours. Thus the total number of recoveries in Saudi Arabia increased to 371,583. The death toll mounted to 6,545. The overall infection tally has reached at 380,958. At present there are 2830 people under medical treatment. In this 528 are admitted in ICUs.