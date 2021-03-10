Farmers unions call for ‘Bharat Bandh’

The farmers’ unions protesting against the union government’s three new farm laws have called for ‘Bharat Bandh’ on March 26. This was announced by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, which is the umbrella body of farm unions. The unions has also announced that the farmers will stage protests on March 15 against the privatization and fuel price hike.

Farmers have been protesting against the three newly passed farm laws – Farmers` Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.