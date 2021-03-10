Football : Porto beats Juventus to enter quarterfinal in a thriller

Italian Seria A team Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo had to bow out of the Champions League round of 16 on away goals for the 2nd consecutive year as the Bianconeri were undone by a one-ma-less Porto on Tuesday in an exciting match at Turin. Juventus had crashed out in the round of 16 on away goals to Lyon last season.Sergio Oliveira scored well past the extra time (115th minute) to send Porto into the quarterfinals of Europe’s premier club competition inspite of a thrilling 2-3 defeat.Earlier Federico Chiesa had a great game with him finding the back of the net twice.

Porto’s win is sensational considering the fact that it had played most of the second leg with only 10 players on field after Mehdi Taremi’s sending off.They advanced on away goals as the matchup ended 4-4 on aggregate.“There’s great disappointment and sadness, I’m pretty much speechless,” Chiesa said. We managed to get back into the match and we deserved to go through. Instead, we’re here talking about something else and I really don’t know what to say.We had all the cards in our hand to go through, just we didn’t show it. We only performed in the second half today and we almost did it … the disappointment is so great. It’s all pretty much meaningless, even my two goals or my performance, because we haven’t got anything out of it,” he added.

Earlier Chiesa had scored two magnificent goals the second half to level the tie for Juventus and send the match into extra time.“These games are marked in the history of the club,” Porto coach Sergio Conceicao said. “I have a group of brave players who interpreted what we wanted in the best way, against a great team with players of a very high level.After Taremi’s sending off, we showed the Porto DNA. We never stopped believing — this is the true DNA of Porto,” he added.

Juventus was shown the door by Ajax in the 2019 quarterfinals what was Christiano Ronaldo’s debut season with Juevntus. The latest loss is another painful episode in the Champions League for the 36-year-old superstar, who has won numerous trophies and accolades in the past.