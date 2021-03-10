‘Her mantras were wrong.’: BJP leader mocks Mamata Banerjee

BJP leader Suvendhu Adhiakri has mocked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee by saying that her mantras were wrong. The BJP leader came down heavily on the TMC leader on Wednesday over her ‘Hindu girl’ remark.

“Her Chandi-path was all mangled. Her mantras were wrong. Yogi Adityanath can chant correct mantras, he should be brought here once to correct Mamata Banerjee’s chants. I want Yogi-ji to come here and do that”, said Adhikari who is fighting against Mamata Banerjee in the Nandigram assembly seat.

“Now she has stopped saying inshallah. She took offence to Jai Shri Ram chanted during the Netaji birth centenary celebration. Yesterday she wore a shoe inside a temple…She is a Banerjee – why is she having to say she is Hindu?”, said Adhikari.

On Tuesday, Mamata Banerjee had recited passages of “Chandi-path”. “You cannot teach me Hinduism. I have shown you that I know the mantras to Goddesses Lakshmi, Saraswati, Kali and Durga. It is not how you do it, memorising some lines before the election and dropping them at meetings”, said Mamata Banerjee.