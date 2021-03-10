India extends helping hand to Pakistan to receive 45 million Indian-made vaccines….

Pakistan had hoped to get the vaccine from China but did not get it. Pakistan is vaccinated under the auspices of the United Nations GAVI Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization.

National Health Services Federal Secretary Amir Ashraf has said that 45 million Indian-made vaccines will be delivered to Pakistan. This has been communicated in writing to the Public Accounts Committee of Pakistan. Last September, Pakistan signed an agreement with Gavi to provide the vaccine.

In the first phase, 16 million vaccine units will be delivered by June. The distribution of 45 million vaccines will be completed in later stages. The Pakistan Health Secretary has also confirmed that the vaccines will be manufactured by the Serum Institute of India. Initially, Pakistan had hoped to get the vaccine from China, but when this did not materialize, Pakistan was forced to seek help from other countries, including India.