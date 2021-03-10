The alleged actions from the Chinese government in Xinjiang have broken every single term in the United Nations’ Genocide Convention, says an independent report by more than 50 global experts in human rights, war crimes and international law.

The study was published on Tuesday by the Newlines Institute for Strategy and Policy think tank in Washington DC, claimed the Chinese government “bears state responsibility for an ongoing genocide against the Uyghur in breach of the (UN) Genocide Convention.”

It is for the first time a non-governmental organization has initiated an independent legal investigation of the allegations of genocide in Xinjiang, including what responsibility Beijing may bear for the claimed crimes.

Read more: New evidence claims Beijing’s intent to destroy’ Uyghur people.

According to the US State Department, up to 2 million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities are believed to have been placed in a sprawling network of detainment centres across the province, meanwhile, former prisoners claimed that they were subjected to persuasion, sexually abused and even compulsorily sterilized. China rejects the accusations of human rights abuses, saying the centres are essential to prevent religious extremism and terrorism.

Addressing at a press conference on March 7, Foreign Minister Wang Yi stated allegations of genocide in Xinjiang “couldn’t be more preposterous.”

On January 19, the former Trump administration notified that the Chinese government was committing genocide in Xinjiang. One month later in February, the Dutch and Canadian parliaments enacted similar changing even though the opposition from their leaders.

According to Azeem Ibrahim, the director of special initiatives at Newlines and co-author of the new report, said there was “overwhelming” evidence to support its claims of genocide.

“This is a major global power, the leadership of which are the architects of a genocide,” he said.