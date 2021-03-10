Pak plane-shaped balloon found in Kashmir; The investigation has begun….

Kathua: A Pakistani balloon was found in the village of Sotra Chak in Jammu and Kashmir. The balloon was found lying on the ground. The balloon is labeled PIA (Pakistan International Airlines).

The falling balloon caught the attention of villagers on Tuesday evening. Based on the information provided by the villagers, the police immediately reached the spot and seized the balloon. The investigation into the incident is progressing.

The white and green balloon crashed in Sotra Chak village in Hiranagar region, the news agency quoted the Jammu and Kashmir police as saying. Pictures of the crashed balloon have been circulating on social media.