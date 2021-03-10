Schools in UAE extend freeze on fees for new academic year

The schools in Dubai had extended the freeze on fees for 2021-22 academic year. Several schools in Dubai has announced this. Earlier on Tuesday, the Department of Education and Knowledge (Adek) in Abu Dhabi has confirmed that schools will not be allowed to increase fees for the 2021-22 academic year.

But, some private schools are increasing tuition fees retrospectively, as per the 2019 ECI. The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) affirmed that school fee increases are based on the Education Cost Index (ECI), which is likely to be announced soon.

“Our investors are attuned to the economic and national agenda of the UAE. Hence, Taaleem has chosen to freeze tuition fees for the next academic year. Our parents have shown incredible loyalty over the past — very trying — 12 months. Their support has been incredible and we wish to repay this loyalty by not increasing any of our fees for the next year”, said Alan Williamson, CEO, Taaleem.