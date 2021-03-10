State government imposes night curfew in these districts

Maharashtra state government has imposed night curfew in two districts in the state after increase in the number of coronavirus cases. The state government has imposed night curfew in Kalyan Dombivli and Nandurbar districts. Dhule district administration has called for a four-day janata curfew which comes into effect from March 10.

As per the new order, all bars and restaurants will serve customers till 9 PM only. However, home delivery will be allowed up to 10 PM. Only medical stores and other emergency services are exempted from the restrictions. Also, Shiva temple of Kalyan Dombivali will remain closed for devotees on the occasion of Shivratri. Shops will be allowed to open only from seven in the morning to seven in the evening.

One day the shops on one side of the road will open and the shops on the other side of the road will be open on the second day. Wedding ceremonies can be held from 7 am till 9 pm. Everything except medical services, milk supply and newspapers will be closed from seven in the evening to six in the evening.