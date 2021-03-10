‘Tamil Nadu Assembly Election’: Kamal Hassan to join hands with SDPI

Actor turned politician, Kamal Hassan will join hands with SDPI. As per reports, Kamal Haasan’s party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MIA)will contest the upcoming Tamil Nadu election in alliance with Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI). The two parties have been holding talks for the last couple of days. SDPI has asked 25 seats and Kamal Hassan has offered the party 18 seats.

BJP has condemned the decision by Kamal Hassan to make alliance with SDPI. “This alliance between MNM and SDPI in Tamil Nadu is a highly condemnable one. We’ve been demanding the ban of SDPI across the nation”, BJP spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy said .

The assembly elections in Tamil Nadu for 234 seats in the state will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.