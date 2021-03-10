UAE to launch mandatory licence for employees working in this sector

A mandatory licence will be launched to employees working in the UAE schools. This was announced by Rawdha Al Marar, director of Professional Licensing Department at the Ministry of Education (MoE). The licence will be launched from next year. As per the new decision, an educational licence will be mandatory for all employees in UAE schools.

The Educational Professions Licensure initiative, which was previously mandatory only for teachers, is now required for other employees as well. The licence is obtained by passing two tests, one in pedagogy and the other in subject matter specialization.

“The initiative has now been extended to all other professional school employees, including principals, vice-principals and managers working across all public and private schools in the UAE,” Al Mrar said to UAE daily.