Union minister Anurag Thackur promoted as Captain in Territorial Army

Mar 10, 2021, 10:45 pm IST

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Anurag Thakur was promoted to the rank of Captain in the Territorial Army as a regular commissioned officer. He is the first minister and MP to be appointed to this post. Anurag Thakur was commissioned into the Territorial Army in July 2016 as a Lieutenant.

” I was commissioned as a regular officer into the Territorial Army in July 2016 as a Lieutenant. Today I am honoured to share, I have been promoted to the rank of Captain. I reaffirm my commitment for serving the people and the call of duty towards mother India”, Anurag Thakur tweeted.

Thakur is the BJP MP from Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh. He assumed charge of office as the MoS Finance and  Corporate Affairs in 2019. He was first elected to Lok Sabha in May 2008 in a by-poll . He was re-elected to the  in 2009,  2014, and  in 2019.

