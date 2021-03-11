17-year-old mentally-ill girl found dead in UP’s Chithrakoot

Uttar Pradesh has undoubtedly become one of the most unsafe states in India. With the increasing number of violence and murder, the state has turned out to be a horror spot, especially for women.

In yet another shocking incident, the charred body of a mentally unstable girl, who had gone missing from her residence, was found from a village in this Uttar Pradesh district. The body of the 17-year-old was found from Kuriyadeeh village in the Bargarh area, Station House Officer (SHO) Ravi Prakash said.

She was gone missing from her home on Monday. Her family had alleged that she was killed and the body was set afire. The body has been sent for post-mortem, the police said. No arrest has so far been made. A detailed investigation is underway.